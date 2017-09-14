loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop)

Chelmsford £50,000 50000.00GBP

Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom

£50,000
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Metallic Santorini Black, CALL 01245 351234, BLACK, 2 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, 7 SEATS, Red Brake Calipers, SAT NAV Enhanced Touch Screen, DAB Radio, Meridian Surround Sound System, Electric Deployable Tow Bar, Active Roll Control, 21?? Alloys, Electric Power Fold Mirrors with Memory, Auto High Beam Assist, Heated Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Heated Windscreen, Xenon Headlamps, Ambience Lighting, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Double Locking, Rear View Camera, Traffic Message Channel, Phone, Rain Sensor, Park Distance Control, Front and Rear Climate Control, Privacy Glass, 30k Miles, Santorini Black Metallic with Ebony Leather, 50,000

  • Ad ID
    16646
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
