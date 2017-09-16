loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop)

Harrogate £44,990 44990.00GBP

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£44,990
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 36400 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Red

Red, 2 Owners, 22'' Overfinch alloys, Electric sliding panoramic roof, Deployable side steps, 5 seats, Alcantara Headlining, Black contrast roof, Privacy glass, Heated steering wheel, Chilli Red exterior paintwork with a Black leather interior, Satellite Navigation, Adaptive cruise control, Electric heated memory seats, Reversing camera, Parking sensors, Heated rear seats, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, 4 Corner air suspension, Automatic terrain response, Hill descent control, 4 zone climate control, Power boot, DAB radio, Bluetooth, Electric folding mirrors, Electric steering column, Coolbox, Red calipers, USB interface, AUX input, Auto lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Rain sensor, Dual zone climate, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, UK vehicle, All our cars are HPI clear, Visit GCMotors.co.uk for a 360 degree interior & exterior virtual tour of the vehicle and contact us for a personalised video presentation. We have an on-site vehicle service centre with all the main dealer diagnostic equipment as well as a vehicle body shop with an alloy wheel diamond cutting machine, Ref:14974, 44,990

  • Ad ID
    20914
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    36400 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
