LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Sport Station Wagon 4x4 5dr

Harrogate £30,940 30940.00GBP

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£30,940
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Sport Station Wagon 4x4 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38700 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Grey, 2 Owners, Dual view, Side steps, Adaptive cruise control, Reversing camera, Harman Kardon audio system, Heated steering wheel, Privacy glass, 5 seats, Orkney grey paintwork with an Almond and Espresso leather interior complemented with a Wood interior trim, 20'' Alloy wheels, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Heated rear seats, Privacy glass, DAB digital radio, Electric folding wing mirrors, Parking sensors, Terrain response, 4 Corner air suspension, Hill descent control, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Cool box, Bluetooth connectivity, USB interface, IPod Connectivity, Automatic dual zone climate, Electric steering column, Automatic lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Power boot, Sat Nav, UK vehicle, All our cars Are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, REF:15132, Pictures show car with optional alloy wheels starting at 3000 pounds, The 20th picture of the car shows the car with its original alloy wheels, 30,940

  • Ad ID
    20911
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    38700 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
