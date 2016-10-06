loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Sport Station Wagon 4x4 5dr

Hinckley £21,395 21395.00GBP

V12 Sports and Classics
Hinckley, LE103DJ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

£21,395
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Sport Station Wagon 4x4 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 108420 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Metallic Grey, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, 2 owners, Last serviced on 06/10/2016, 5 seats, Service History, Specification Includes, 20'' Alloy Wheels, Bi Xenon Headlights, L.e.d. Daytime Running Lights, Audio / Visual Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Key-Less Go, Full Cream/black Leather Interior, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, 2 Stage Heated Rear Seats, 3 Drivers Seat Memory Settings, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Touch Screen Digital Display, Cd/dab Stereo System, Harman/kardon Premium Sound System, Satellite Navigation System, Voice Control, Bluetooth, Hill Descend, Electric Power Fold Door Mirrors, Electric Tailgate, Terrain Response Settings, 4 Wheel Drive,, Reversing Camera, Automatic/tiptronic Gearbox, Value Financing Options Available, Fixed Prices., 21,395 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    16630
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    108420 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
