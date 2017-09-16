LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Blackburn £44,875 44875.00GBP
Auto Lab Uk Ltd
Blackburn, BB13AQ, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Black, IVORY LEATHER INTERIOR - FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY ?? HEALTH CHECKED BY LAND ROVER ?? LAND ROVER HANDBOOKS ?? PRIVACY WINDOWS - SIDE STEPS - 4 WHEEL LASER ALIGNED -, PANORAMIC SUNROOF - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - SELF PARK - 21'' DYNAMIC ALLOYS - RED CALIPERS - BLACK PACK STYLING -, Upgrades - Climate Front Seats w. Heated Rear Seats, Sliding Panoramic Roof inc. Power Blinds, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Parking Assist, Surround Camera System, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Voice Activated Controls, Start/Stop System, Climate Control, Rear View Camera, Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Parking Aid (Rear), Front Parking Aid w. Front Visual Display, Touch Screen Monitor, Cruise Control, Premium Metallic Paint, Rain Sensor, Upholstery Leather, Hill Holder, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Tinted Glass, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), 3x3 point rear seat belts, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Airbags, Alarm, Air conditioning, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Central locking, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Child locks & Isofix system, Cruise control, Cup Holder, Deadlocks, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting (Daytime Running Lights), Folding rear seats, Front Fog Lamps, Front and Rear Carpet Mats, Head Restraints, Heated Rear Screen, Heated seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Keyless Entry, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Lumbar support, Paddle Shift, Parking aid, Child Locks, Head Light Sensor, Illuminated Allum. Tread Plates Range R. Lettering, Power Adjustable Steering Column, Power steering, Power-Assisted Steering, Radio, Satellite navigation, Self-Levelling Suspension, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Sunroof, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Remote central locking. 5 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 44,875 p/x welcome
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...