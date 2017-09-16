LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Chelmsford £42,950 42950.00GBP
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Metallic Santorini Black, CALL 01245 351234, BLACK, 2 owners, Beige Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, SAT NAV, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, Enhanced Touch Screen, 22'' Sparkle Silver Alloys, Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Heated Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel with Paddleshift, Black Bonnet Vents, Black Side Vents, Black Light Surrounds, Rear View Camera, Traffic Message Channel, Stop/Start Motor System, Premium Audio System, Grand Piano Black Wood, DAB Radio, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Phone, Ambience Lighting, Xenon Headlamps, Active Cornering Enhancement ACE, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Privacy Glass, Side Steps, Contrast Stitching, Electric Power Fold Mirrors with Memory, Rain Sensor, Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Front and Rear Comfort Climate Control, 68k Miles, Santorini Black Metallic with Ivory Leather, 42,950
