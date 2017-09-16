loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Chelmsford £42,950 42950.00GBP

Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom

£42,950
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 64000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Metallic Indus Silver, CALL 01245 351234, SILVER, 2 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, (OVERFINCH SPEC) SAT NAV, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, Enhanced Touch Screen, 22'' Overfinch Elara Alloys, Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Black Grille/Vents/Mirrors, Surround Camera System, Reverse Traffic Detection, Blind Spot Monitor, Closing Vehicle Sensing, Traffic Message Channel, Park Assist, Stop/Start Motor System, Meridian Surround Sound System, DAB Radio, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Phone, Ambience Lighting, Xenon Headlamps, Active Cornering Enhancement ACE, Adaptive Dynamics, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Electric Power Fold Mirrors with Memory, Rain Sensor, Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, 2 Zone Comfort Climate Control, 64k Miles, Indus Silver Metallic with Ebony Leather, 42,950

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    19926
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    64000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
