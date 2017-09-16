LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Chelmsford £55,000 55000.00GBP
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Santorini Black Metallic, CALL 01245 351234, BLACK, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, STEALTH PACK, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, Red Brake Calipers, Ebony Premium Headlining, SAT NAV Enhanced Touch Screen, DAB Radio, Hi-Line Audio System, Active Roll Control, 22?? Black 5 Split Spoke Alloys, Stealth Pack Body Styling, Satin Black Grilles/Badges/Vents/Mirrors, Electric Power Fold Mirrors with Memory, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Heated Windscreen, Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature, Ambience Lighting, Cruise Control, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Double Locking, Rear View Camera, Traffic Message Channel, Meshed Aluminium Finisher, Phone, Rain Sensor, Park Distance Control, Front and Rear Climate Control, Privacy Glass, 29k Miles, Santorini Black Metallic with Ebony Leather, 55,000
