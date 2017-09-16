LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Nelson £43,795 43795.00GBP
Peter Reeves Ltd
Nelson, BB98PH, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 46297 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver
Luxor Metallic, SIDE STEPS,, 1 owner, Black Contrast Roof, Ivory Oxford Perforated Leather, Black Piano Wood, 21'' Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Sliding Roof, Side Steps, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Colour Reverse Camera, Rear Entertainment System, Xenon Headlights, Headlamp Washers, AUX/USB/12V Power Socket, Start/Stop Technology, Bluetooth, Voice Recognition, Satellite Navigation, Dual Auto Climate Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Electric Memory Seats, Auto Lights, Auto Wipers, Cruise Control, 4WD, DAB Radio/CD, Privacy Glass, Electric Folding Mirrors, Full Land Rover Service History, Last Serviced at 45480 miles, One Owner, Mot until 16th November 2017, 43,795
