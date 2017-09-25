LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Accessories

Metallic Aintree Grey, WE are delighted to offer for sale this lovely spec and colour combination Range Rover., A low mileage example with a detailed Landover service history., This car has upgrade 22inch alloys, factory deployable tow pack, park assist with 360 Distance control, and more., A fantastic example., Upgrades - Alloy Wheels-22in 5 Split Spoke Style 504, Electrically Deployable Towbar, Park Assist - Parallel Parking, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature, Customer Configurable Interior Mood Lighting, Full Size Spare Wheel incl. Toolkit, Noble Plated Paddle Shift, 2 owners, Full dealership history, Red Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - HDD Navigation System, Audio System - DAB Radio, 2 Zone Climate Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display and Rear Parking Camera, 8 inch Touch-Screen, Voice Control for Navigation, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Cruise Control, Radio, Single CD / DVD Player, MP3 Compatible Audio Disk, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Push Button Keyless Start Stop, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Upholstery - Oxford Perforated Leather, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Volumetric Alarm (Includes Plus Tilt Sensor & Battery Backed Sounder and All Perimetric Features), Heated Windscreen, Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Global Close, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Premium Metallic Paint, 16 Way / 16 Way Powered Seats with Memory. 5 seats, Auto100 is a family owned company with over 400 used prestige vehicles in stock operating over 3 sites in the Nottinghamshire area. We have built our business out of honesty and trust. We pride ourselves on providing a high quality vehicle and service to our customers., We offer PCP and Hire Purchase Finance agreements from 3.5% AER. Part Exchange Welcome. All vehicles HPI and Experian checked and clear. , Visit our website for a full list of our current stock and finance offers., , TO ALLOW US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH OUR BEST SERVICE PLEASE CALL TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT SO WE CAN ASSURE THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE AND ON THE CORRECT SITE FOR VIEWING., FINANCE FROM 3.5% AER, P/X WELCOME, HPI CHECKED, 12 MONTHS MOT, PLEASE NOTE APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED, 47,980