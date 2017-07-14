loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

£41,995 41995.00GBP

Barclay Motor Company
B487TR,
United Kingdom

£41,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 76000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Metallic Black, BEST COLOUR SCHEME. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BOTH KEYS AVAILABLE. 2 OWNERS. FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY. BIG SERVICE COMPLETED JULY 2017., Upgrades - Sliding Panoramic Roof inc. Power Blinds, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Morzine Headlining, Privacy Glass to Rear of B Post, Customer Configurable Interior Mood Lighting, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Noble Plated Paddle Shift, 2 owners, Next MOT due 08/11/2017, Last serviced on 14/07/2017 at 74,000 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Beige Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Voice Activated Controls, Start/Stop System, Climate Control, Rear View Camera, Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Parking Aid (Rear), Front Parking Aid w. Front Visual Display, Touch Screen Monitor, Cruise Control, Premium Metallic Paint, Rain Sensor, Upholstery Leather, Hill Holder, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Tinted Glass, Alloy Wheels-21in 5 Split Sp. Diamond Turned St.15, Electric Windows (Front/Rear). 5 seats, We are open 7 days a week. Barclay motor Company have been trading from Hopwood for over 20 years!, 41,995

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23006
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    76000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
