LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE LUXURY PACK 2012

car description

RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED. Top Brand Cars Are Delighted To Offer This High Spec Sport, Presented in, Black, With Premium Leather with Perforations, Contrast Stitch, Just Some Of The Top Spec Includes, Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shift, Electric Sunroof, HSE Luxury Pack, Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Harman Kardon System, in Dash CD Player, DVD Audio Formats Supported, Hard Disc Drive (HDD) Music Server, Dual Tuner in Level 3, iPod and Video Streaming by USB, Audio Streaming by Bluetooth, 2x USB Sockets in Console Stowage, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Audio System - DAB Radio, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Premium ICE, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 20in 5 Spoke Alloy Wheel - Style 6, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Heated Front Windscreen, Premium Leather with Perforations, Contrast Stitch, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way), Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm (Includes Battery Back Up Sounder with Tilt Sensor), Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control. For Full Spec Feel Free To Contact Our Sales Team. Viewing By Appointment Only, Part Exchange Welcome. Finance Available. Debit And Credit Cards Taken, WE ARE FSA APPROVED AND CAN OFFER NO DEPOSIT AND LOW RATE FINANCE, HP/PCP/LEASE PURCHASE