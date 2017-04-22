LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE LUXURY PACK 2012

car description

RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED. Top Brand Cars Are Delighted To Offer This Top Spec Stunning Sport In, Metallic Black, With Premium Leather with Perforations, Contrast Stitch, Just Some Of The Top Spec Includes, Hard Disc Navigation, Reversing Camera, Harman Kardon System, in Dash CD Player, DVD Audio Formats Supported, Hard Disc Drive (HDD) Music Server, Dual Tuner in Level 3, iPod and Video Streaming by USB, Audio Streaming by Bluetooth, 2x USB Sockets in Console Stowage, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Audio System - DAB Radio, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Heated Front Windscreen, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Premium ICE, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way), Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm (Includes Battery Back Up Sounder with Tilt Sensor), Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control, Keyless Entry, Heated seats. For Full Spec Feel Free To Contact Our Sales Team. Viewing By Appointment Only. Part Exchange Welcome. Finance Available. Debit And Credit Cards Taken