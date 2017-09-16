LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE (Luxury Pack) Station Wagon 4X4 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £24,450 24450.00GBP
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE (Luxury Pack) Station Wagon 4X4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 66000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Sumatra Black Metallic, CALL 01245 351234, BLACK, 2 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPEC. AUTOBIOGRAPHY Bodykit, AUTOBIOGRAPHY Quad Exhaust, AUTOBIOGRAPHY Front and Rear Apron, AUTOBIOGRAPHY Rear Spoiler, AUTOBIOGRAPHY Grille and Vents, SAT NAV Enhanced Touch Screen, 20'' Alloys, Colour Coded, Black Wood, Digital TV, Adaptive Dynamics, Contrast Stitching, DAB Radio, Dynamic Headlamp Leveling, Heated Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel, Meridian Surround Sound System, Portable Audio Device, Active Cornering Enhancement ACE, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Rear View Camera, Fridge, Traffic Message Channel, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Phone, Voice Recognition, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Rain Sensor, Park Distance Control, 66k Miles, Sumatra Black Metallic with Ebony Leather, 24,450
