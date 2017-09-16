loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE (Luxury Pack) Station Wagon 4X4 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £24,450 24450.00GBP

Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom

£24,450
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE (Luxury Pack) Station Wagon 4X4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 66000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Sumatra Black Metallic, CALL 01245 351234, BLACK, 2 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPEC. AUTOBIOGRAPHY Bodykit, AUTOBIOGRAPHY Quad Exhaust, AUTOBIOGRAPHY Front and Rear Apron, AUTOBIOGRAPHY Rear Spoiler, AUTOBIOGRAPHY Grille and Vents, SAT NAV Enhanced Touch Screen, 20'' Alloys, Colour Coded, Black Wood, Digital TV, Adaptive Dynamics, Contrast Stitching, DAB Radio, Dynamic Headlamp Leveling, Heated Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel, Meridian Surround Sound System, Portable Audio Device, Active Cornering Enhancement ACE, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Rear View Camera, Fridge, Traffic Message Channel, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Phone, Voice Recognition, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Rain Sensor, Park Distance Control, 66k Miles, Sumatra Black Metallic with Ebony Leather, 24,450

  • Ad ID
    19918
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    66000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
