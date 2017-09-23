LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE (Luxury Pack) Station Wagon 4x4 5dr Auto

Accessories

White, 4770 Of Optional Extras, 1 Owner From New, Full Land Rover Main Dealer Service History, Remainder of Land Rover Extended Warranty, Huge Spec including Electric Sunroof, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Upgrades - Electric Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert, Harmon/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Audio System, Dual View, Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Steering Wheel - Heated Leather, 1 owner, Full dealership history, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - 20in 5 Spoke Alloy Wheel - Style 6, Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Premium Leather with Perforations, Contrast Stitch, Heated Front Seats, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way), Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Premium ICE, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Audio System - DAB Radio, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Heated Front Windscreen, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm (Includes Battery Back Up Sounder with Tilt Sensor), Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control. 5 seats, FINANCE FROM 3.5% AER, P/X WELCOME, HPI CHECKED, 12 MONTHS MOT, PLEASE NOTE APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED, 19,980