LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Blackburn £60,989 60989.00GBP

Auto Lab Uk Ltd
Blackburn, BB13AQ, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£60,989
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White

White, 1 owner from new - Brand New Bespoke Black & Ivory Bentley Style Quilted Interior - Full 2017 Body Styling Conversion - 22'' SVR Alloys -, 1 owner, Four wheel-drive, HDD Navigation System, 8 inch Touch-Screen, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display and Rear Parking Camera, Audio System - DAB Radio, Voice Control for Navigation, 2 Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Heated Windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Premium Metallic Paint, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Push Button Keyless Start Stop, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Upholstery - Oxford Perforated Leather, 16 Way / 16 Way Powered Seats with Memory, Volumetric Alarm (Includes Plus Tilt Sensor & Battery Backed Sounder and All Perimetric Features), Radio, Single CD / DVD Player, MP3 Compatible Audio Disk, Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Global Close, Bluetooth Phone Connection. 5 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 60,989 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    18971
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
