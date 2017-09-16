loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Blackburn £49,989 49989.00GBP

Auto Lab Uk Ltd
Blackburn, BB13AQ, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£49,989
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

(BOROLO BLACK), BLACK EDITION STYLING - BLACK with BLACK INTERIOR - 1 OWNER FROM NEW - PRIVACY WINDOWS - UPGRADED ALLOYS - LAND ROVER WARRANTY - FLRSH -, 2 owners, Four wheel-drive, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Front Parking Aid w. Front Visual Display, Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Parking Aid (Rear), Rear View Camera, Start/Stop System, Touch Screen Monitor, Voice Activated Controls, Alloy Wheels-20in 5 Split Spoke Style 12, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Hill Holder, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Premium Metallic Paint, Rain Sensor, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Tinted Glass, Upholstery Leather, Child locks & Isofix system, Height adjustable drivers seat, Leather seats, Power Adjustable Steering Column, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point (Two Seats - Rear), Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners, Self-Levelling Suspension, Style 3-14 Way / 14 Way Powered Seats w. Memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Anti-Lock Brakes, Aluminium Tread Plates w. Range Rover Lettering, Air conditioning, Alarm, Armrest, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Child Locks, Cruise control, Cup Holder, Deadlocks, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting (Daytime Running Lights), Folding rear seats, Front Fog Lamps, Front and Rear Carpet Mats, Head Restraints, Heated Rear Screen, Heated seats, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Lumbar support, Paddle Shift, Parking aid, Satellite navigation, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System. 5 seats, FRONT BUMPER UPGRADE - FRONT BUMPER LASER STYLE DRL UPGRADE - FRONT BUMPER LOWER LIP UPGRADE - REAR BUMPER UPGRADE - REAR DIFUSER UPGRADE - SPORTS EXHAUST STYLING PACKAGE - BLACK EDITION REAR MID LEVEL TAILGATE UPGRADE - BLACK EDITION WING VENTS - BLACK EDITION RACING SPEC FRONT GRILLE - RANGE ROVER SPORT LATEST FACELIFT CONVERSION STYLING PACKAGE - SVR & OVERFINCH STYLING PACKAGES ALSO AVAILABLE - PLEASE CALL US TO DISCUSS -, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 49,989 p/x welcome

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    18979
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
