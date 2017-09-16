LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Blackburn £61,989 61989.00GBP
Auto Lab Uk Ltd
Blackburn, BB13AQ, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
Grey, BLACK ROOF - PRIVACY WINDOWS - 22'' UPGRADED ALLOYS - NEW 2017 SVR FRONT BUMPER - NEW 2017 SVR FRONT BUMPER INSERTS - NEW 2017 SVR WINGS - NEW 2017 SVR REAR BUMPER - NEW 2017 SVR REAR BUMPER DIFFUSER - NEW 2017 SVR ALLOYS - BRAKE CALIPER FINISHED IN SVR BLUE ?? COLOUR CODED BUMPERS & DOOR MOULDINGS, 1 owner, Four wheel-drive, Premium HDD Navigation System (Includes Hard Disk Drive Audio Server (10 CD/DVD Storage and Play), TMC Dynamic Route Guidance, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Start/Stop System, SWYS Intuitive Voice Control, Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance and Rear Junction View/Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Two - Zone Climate Control, Air Filter, Pollen Purifier, Smog Sensing and Auto Recirculation/ Climate Control Memory Pre-Set to Drivers Last Temperature, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, 16 Way Driver / 16 Way Passenger Style 3 Powered Seats with Memory, Premium Metallic Paint, Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Remote Power Locking, Heated Windscreen, Perimetric and Volumetric Alarm, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Upholstery - Oxford Perforated Leather, Bluetooth Phone Connection and Audio Streaming, Electrical Towing Preparation, Range Rover Audio System (250W), MP3 Compatible Audio Hard Disk Server, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Auxiliary Device Connectivity. 5 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 61,989 p/x welcome
