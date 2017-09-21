LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Accessories

Metallic Santorini Black with Ebony Oxford Leather, Balance of Land Rover Warranty valid until September 2018, Fixed Panoramic Roof Including Powered Blind, 22'' 5 Split Spoke Alloy Wheels, Meridian Surround Sound System (825W), Digital Television, Grand Black Wood Veneer, Privacy Glass, Dynamic Package Gloss Black Front Grille and Diffusers,, Upgrades - Fixed Panoramic Roof Including Powered Blind, 22'' 5 Split Spoke Alloy Wheels, Meridian Surround Sound System (825W), Digital Television, Grand Black Wood Veneer, Privacy Glass, Dynamic Package Gloss Black Front Grille and Diffusers, ''RANGE ROVER'' Lettering finished in Java Black, Autobiography Badging, Alloy Wheels - 22in 5 Split Spoke Style 504, 2 owners, Standard Features - Xenon Headlights with LED Signature, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Electric Memory Seats, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, USB/Audio Interface, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Electric Open/Close Tailgate, Multi Function Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift Gear Change, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, Eight-Inch High Resolution Touch - Screen, Intelligent Stop/Start System, SWYS Intuitive Voice Control, Cruise Control, Heated Front Windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Push Button Keyless Start/Stop, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Volumetric and Perimetric Alarm (Includes Tilt Sensor and Battery Backed Sounder and All Perimetric Features), Immobiliser. 5 seats, ''RANGE ROVER'' Lettering finished in Java Black, 2016 Model, Autobiography Badging, Xenon Headlights with LED Signature, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Electric Memory Seats, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, USB/Audio Interface, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Electric Open/Close Tailgate, Multi Function Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift Gear Change, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, Eight-Inch High Resolution Touch - Screen, Intelligent Stop/Start System, SWYS Intuitive Voice Control, Cruise Control, Heated Front Windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Push Button Keyless Start/Stop, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Volumetric and Perimetric Alarm (Includes Tilt Sensor and Battery Backed Sounder and All Perimetric Features), Immobiliser, Full Land Rover Service History, Nationwide Delivery Availa