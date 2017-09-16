LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Chelmsford £43,950 43950.00GBP
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver
Metallic Indus Silver, CALL 01245 351234, SILVER, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, SAT NAV, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, Enhanced Touch Screen, 21'' Delta Wing Alloys, Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Wood/Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel, Black Grille and Vents, Surround Camera System, Traffic Message Channel, Stop/Start Motor System, Premium Audio System, DAB Radio, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Phone, Ambience Lighting, Xenon Headlamps, Adaptive Dynamics, Electric Deployable Tow Bar, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Electric Power Fold Mirrors with Memory, Rain Sensor, Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, 2 Zone Comfort Climate Control, 29k Miles, Indus Silver Metallic with Ebony Leather, 43,950
