LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Harrogate £49,990 49990.00GBP

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£49,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18200 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, 2 Owners, Fixed panoramic roof, Privacy glass, Fully colour coded door bottoms and bumper trims, Reversing camera, 5 seats, DAB Digital Radio, Laminated windscreen, Santorini Black with an Ivory leather interior complete with a tech weave aluminium interior trim, 20'' Gloss black alloys, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Heated rear seats, Front fog lights, Heated front screen, Parking sensors, Keyless start/entry, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Electric steering column, Cruise control Automatic xenon headlights, Headlamp wash, Rain sensors, Electric folding mirrors, Aux input, USB Interface, Terrain response, Automatic dual zone climate, Power boot, Bluetooth connectivity/media streaming, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Sat nav, Sunroof, UK Vehicle, All our cars are HPI clear, Warranty until November 2018, Visit GCMotors.co.uk for a 360 degree interior & exterior virtual tour of the vehicle and contact us for a personalised video presentation. We have an on-site vehicle service centre with all the main dealer diagnostic equipment as well as a vehicle body shop with an alloy wheel diamond cutting machine, REF:15112, 49,990

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    20909
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18200 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
