LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Harrogate £62,990 62990.00GBP
GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4800 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Black, 1 Owner, Full Tank Bodykit, 22'' Tank alloy wheels, 7 Seats, Heated steering wheel, Privacy glass, 7 seats, DAB digital radio, Satin Black Grilles, Black paintwork with an Ivory leather interior, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Reversing camera, Heated rear seats, Parking sensors, Cruise control, Keyless start/entry, Xenon headlights, 4 Corner air suspension, Terrain response, Hill descent control, Electric folding wing mirrors, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Automatic dual zone climate, Coolbox, Bluetooth connectivity/media streaming, USB interface, AUX input, Rain sensors, Automatic lights, Sat Nav, UK vehicle, Warranty until September 2019, All our cars are HPI clear, Visit GCMotors.co.uk for a 360 degree interior & exterior virtual tour of the vehicle and contact us for a personalised video presentation. We have an on-site vehicle service centre with all the main dealer diagnostic equipment as well as a vehicle body shop with an alloy wheel diamond cutting machine, Onyx, Overfinch, Urban, Aspire, Kahn, Revere, Body kit, REF:14160, 62,990
