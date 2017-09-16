loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Harrogate £62,990 62990.00GBP

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£62,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4800 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, 1 Owner, Full Tank Bodykit, 22'' Tank alloy wheels, 7 Seats, Heated steering wheel, Privacy glass, 7 seats, DAB digital radio, Satin Black Grilles, Black paintwork with an Ivory leather interior, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Reversing camera, Heated rear seats, Parking sensors, Cruise control, Keyless start/entry, Xenon headlights, 4 Corner air suspension, Terrain response, Hill descent control, Electric folding wing mirrors, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Automatic dual zone climate, Coolbox, Bluetooth connectivity/media streaming, USB interface, AUX input, Rain sensors, Automatic lights, Sat Nav, UK vehicle, Warranty until September 2019, All our cars are HPI clear, Visit GCMotors.co.uk for a 360 degree interior & exterior virtual tour of the vehicle and contact us for a personalised video presentation. We have an on-site vehicle service centre with all the main dealer diagnostic equipment as well as a vehicle body shop with an alloy wheel diamond cutting machine, Onyx, Overfinch, Urban, Aspire, Kahn, Revere, Body kit, REF:14160, 62,990

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    20913
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4800 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
