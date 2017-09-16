LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Nelson £42,995 42995.00GBP
Peter Reeves Ltd
Nelson, BB98PH, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49504 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver
Metallic Indus Silver, 2 owners, 7 seats, with Full Black Leather, Black/Grey Door Panels and Dashboard, Aluminium Trim, Black Contrast Roof, 22'' 5 Split Spoke Style Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Colour Reverse Camera, Xenon Headlights, Headlamp Washers, Electric Raising and Lowering 3rd Row of Seats, 7 Seater, Front Fog Lights, AUX/USB/12V Power Socket, Start/Stop Technology, Bluetooth, Voice Recognition, Ipod/MP3 Connectivity, Satellite Navigation, Dual Auto Climate Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Electric Memory Seats, Auto Wipers, Auto Lights, Traction Control, Start/Stop Push Button, Cruise Control, 4WD, DAB Radio/CD, Power Tailgate, Privacy Glass, Trip Computer, Electric Folding Mirrors, Fitted Overmats, Remote Central Locking, Isofix Child Seat Anchor Points, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Spare Key, Full Land Rover Service History, Balance of Service Package until 14th November 2018, 2 Owners, Mot until 13th November 2017, 42,995
