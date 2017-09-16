LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Accessories

Blue, TV PRESENTER MIKE BREWER IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS RANGE ROVER SPORT. IT HAS ONLY COVERED 14,116 MILES AND COMES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY . ALL CARS WILL RECEIVE AN 82 PT RAC APPROVED INSPECTION A 12 MONTH MOT, ALL ARE HPI CLEAR AND PREPARED TO THE HIGHEST STANDARD WITH A SERVICE IF REQUIRED., 1 owner, Four wheel-drive, HDD Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display and Rear Parking Camera, 2 Zone Climate Control, 8 inch Touch-Screen, Audio System - DAB Radio, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Voice Control for Navigation, 16 Way / 16 Way Powered Seats with Memory, 20in 5 Split Spoke Style 520 with Locking Wheel Nuts, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Heated Windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Global Close, Premium Metallic Paint, Push Button Keyless Start Stop, Radio, Single CD / DVD Player, MP3 Compatible Audio Disk, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Upholstery - Oxford Perforated Leather, Volumetric Alarm (Includes Plus Tilt Sensor & Battery Backed Sounder and All Perimetric Features), Remote central locking, Rear Wash Wiper, Power steering, Power Single Piece Tailgate, Multi Functional Controls Steering Wheel with Paddles Shift, Parking aid, Heated Rear Screen, Front and Rear Headrests, Front and Rear Cupholders, Front Fog Lamps, Electric door mirrors, Driver and Passenger Sunvisor with Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Child locks & Isofix system, Centre Armrest with Cubby Box and Rear Centre Armrest, Automatic Headlamps, Airbags, 3x3 point rear seat belts, 4 Way Electric Lumbar Support for Front Seats, Daytime Running Lights, Privacy Glass, Power Folding Mirrors. Here at Mike Brewer Motors, quality really matters to us. Not just the quality of our service but the high quality of our vehicles, and the standard at which they hit our forecourts. We have invested a lot into our business to open 2 state of the art preparation centres in Sheffield and Luton with the sole purpose to deliver the highest quality cars possible both Mechanically and aesthetically, because we know you won??t want to buy a car from us unless it??s in top notch condition. Please check out our independent reviews at www.judgeservice.com or follow the link on our website mikebrewermotors.com under JudgeService ! Mike Brewer motors also offers a UK mainland Delivery Service, one of our most popular offers. You can also pl