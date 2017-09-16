LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Accessories

Fuji White, +++REMAINDER OF 5 YEAR SERVICE PLAN+++BRAND NEW TYRES+++PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF+++25,000 MILES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY+++VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY+++IMMACULATE CONDITION THROUGHOUT+++RAC BUYSURE INSPECTED+++, Upgrades - Full Screen Colour Satellite Navigation System, Sliding Panoramic Roof inc. Power Blinds, Privacy Glass to Rear of B Post, Remainder of 5 Year Servicing Plan, Alloy Wheels-21in 5 Split Spoke Style 14, Style 5-18 Way / 18 Way Powered Seats w. Memory, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature, Cruise Control, Voice Control, Automatic Stop/Start System, DAB Digital Radio, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Rear View Camera, Front & Rear Parking Sensors With Visual Display, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, USB Input, Aux Input, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Heated Windscreen, Full Black Leather Interior, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Phone Prep, Mud Flaps, 1 owner, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition New, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - 3x3 point rear seat belts, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats, Airbags, Alarm, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), CD Player, Child locks & Isofix system, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Front Fog Lamps, Height adjustable drivers seat, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Immobiliser, Power steering, Radio, Rear Wash/Wipe, Remote central locking, Sports seats, Traction control, Hill Descent Control. 5 seats, The undisputed King of the road, the sensational Range Rover Sport offers a driving experience unlike any other car and they don't get any more head turning than this fabulous example. Stunningly presented in absolutely THE best colour combination of Pristine Fuji White with contrasting black, luxurious full leather interior and a full compliment of the most desirable extras such as full screen colour satellite navigation system, full length glass panoramic sunroof, heated front AND rear seats, 21'' alloy wheels with brand new tyres, electric memory drivers and passengers seats, Xenon headlights, automatic headlights, rain sensing windscreen wipers, mud flaps, active headlights, headlight washers, DAB digital radio, aux input, USB input, dual climate control, cruise control, voice activation, Bluetooth audio streaming, phone prep, front & rear parking sensors with visual display and privacy glass. With only 25,000 miles on the clock supported by a full and c