loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 SE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Chipping Ongar £27,950 27950.00GBP

Ongar Bridge Motor Company Ltd
Chipping Ongar, CM59DZ, Essex
United Kingdom

£27,950
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 SE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40468 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Fuji White, 3 owners, 5 seats, Exterior Design Pack, Perforated Ebony Leather, Grand Black Lacquer, Eight speed with paddle shift, Climate control, Powered tailgate opening & closing, Air Suspension with Terrain Response, Adaptive Response, Electronic Traction Control, Premium Navigation System, Voice commands, 5'' TFT Driver Information Centre, Harman kardon sound system, 11 Speakers, subwoofer, CD, DAB Radio, Voice recognition, Bluetooth phone integration, Hard Disc Drive Music Server, Bluetooth audio streaming, Multiple air bags, Front & rear parking sensors, Cruise Control, Heated electric door mirrors, Remote locking alarm, Bi-Xenon headlights, Loadspace cover, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Footwell lamps, Keyless start, Electric seats, Drivers seat lumbar adjustment, Cup holders, Adjustable front seat armrests, Front fog lights, Auto lights, Auto wipers, Electrochromatic rear view mirror, Headlamp wash, Heated windscreen, Heated seats, Side steps, Mud flaps, Autobiography body styling kit, Specially colour coded body mouldings & door handles, 22'' Kahn Gloss Black Alloys, Black Badges, Ongar Bridge 12 Months Parts & Labour Guarantee, Open 7 days, Px Welcome, Competitive Finance & PCP's available 7.9% APR., 27,950

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10283
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    40468 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on