LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 SE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr Auto

Chipping Ongar £27,950 27950.00GBP
Ongar Bridge Motor Company Ltd
Chipping Ongar, CM59DZ, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 SE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40468 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
Fuji White, 3 owners, 5 seats, Exterior Design Pack, Perforated Ebony Leather, Grand Black Lacquer, Eight speed with paddle shift, Climate control, Powered tailgate opening & closing, Air Suspension with Terrain Response, Adaptive Response, Electronic Traction Control, Premium Navigation System, Voice commands, 5'' TFT Driver Information Centre, Harman kardon sound system, 11 Speakers, subwoofer, CD, DAB Radio, Voice recognition, Bluetooth phone integration, Hard Disc Drive Music Server, Bluetooth audio streaming, Multiple air bags, Front & rear parking sensors, Cruise Control, Heated electric door mirrors, Remote locking alarm, Bi-Xenon headlights, Loadspace cover, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Footwell lamps, Keyless start, Electric seats, Drivers seat lumbar adjustment, Cup holders, Adjustable front seat armrests, Front fog lights, Auto lights, Auto wipers, Electrochromatic rear view mirror, Headlamp wash, Heated windscreen, Heated seats, Side steps, Mud flaps, Autobiography body styling kit, Specially colour coded body mouldings & door handles, 22'' Kahn Gloss Black Alloys, Black Badges, Ongar Bridge 12 Months Parts & Labour Guarantee, Open 7 days, Px Welcome, Competitive Finance & PCP's available 7.9% APR., 27,950
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...