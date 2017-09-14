LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Black Auto

Huddersfield £27,990 27990.00GBP
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Black Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40652 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Santorini Black, Leather, Ivory premium, Privacy glass, Memory Pack, Park heating, 20'' alloy wheels, Active Cornering Enhancement (ACE), Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), DualView touch screen, Electric heated door mirrors, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Personal telephone integration, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Ambience lighting, Automatic low-light sensing headlights, Cornering lamps, Digital TV receiver, Heated front and rear seats, Memory mirrors, On-board television (front), Rear parking aid, Voice control, 'Ivory' stitching, Cooled cubby box, Leather steering wheel, Park Distance Control - front, Towing hitch - fixed height swan neck, 'Grand Black' veneer, 'Ivory' headlining, Tow Pack, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Climate control, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric windows, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Park distance control (PDC), Permanent four-wheel drive, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Remote central locking, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Passive entry/push button start, Portable Audio Interface, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Vehicle tilt sensor, Rear axle open differential, Terrain Response system. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 27,990
