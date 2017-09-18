LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Salisbury £27,989 27989.00GBP
Westover Land Rover Salisbury
Salisbury, SP46EB, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 46180 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY
Automatic high beam assist, Privacy glass, Paint finish: metallic, 'Ivory' headlining, HSE LUX Pack, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Permanent four-wheel drive, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Xenon headlamps, Hybrid television system, Leather steering wheel, Acoustic windscreen & front side glass, Cold Climate Pack, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Gradient Release Control (GRC), harman/kardon audio system & 11 speakers, HDD Navigation System, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Park distance control (PDC), Personal telephone integration, Power-assisted steering, Powered electrical tailgate, Rear spoiler, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Dynamic Pack, Luxury Pack, Memory Pack, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Front/rear split differentials, Park Distance Control - front, Terrain Response system
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...