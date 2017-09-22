LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) Autobiography Dynamic

Yeovil £52,995 52995.00GBP
Yeovil Land Rover
Yeovil, BA228RT, Somerset
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) Autobiography Dynamic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33456 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLUE
60/40 split folding rear seat, 7 seat configuration, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, HDD Navigation System, Heated and cooled front seats & heated rear seats, Heated front windscreen, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Premium audio system, Rear view camera, Terrain Response 2, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Sliding panoramic roof, 'Say What You See' voice control, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Air conditioning - front & rear, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electric heated door mirrors, Exterior badging: 'Autobiography' - red finish, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensor windscreen, 21'' 'Style 16' 5 split-spoke alloy wheels, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Ambience lighting, Bluetooth audio streaming, Electrically deployable tow bar, Front head restraints with screens, Paint finish: metallic, Rear park distance sensors, 'Alston' trim finisher, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Response, Electric driver's seat, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Alston headlining, Auxiliary device connectivity, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Dynamic Program, Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, High mounted rear stop lamp, LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Performance Enhancement, Reactive Grounding Response, Remote power central double locking, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Speed proportional Electric Power Assisted Steering, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Three-zone climate control, Torque Vectoring, Virtual instrument panel (TFT), Daytime running lights, Follow-me-home lighting, Low-level coolant sensor, Twin tailpipe exhaust
