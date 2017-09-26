loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Chesterfield £45,444 45444.00GBP

Gordon Lamb Chesterfield Land Rover
Chesterfield, S419EG, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£45,444
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27138 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Fuji White

Accessories

Leather, Ebony seats, Ebony/Lunar colourway, Cirrus headlining, Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Contrast roof - Black, Parallel Parking, Privacy glass, 22'' sparkle silver alloy wheels, Cooled front console, Heated steering wheel, Red painted brake calipers, 'Morzine' trim finisher, Off-Road Pack, Full size spare wheel, HDD Navigation System, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24972
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27138 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on