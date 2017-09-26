LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto

Chesterfield £45,444 45444.00GBP
Gordon Lamb Chesterfield Land Rover
Chesterfield, S419EG, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27138 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Fuji White
Leather, Ebony seats, Ebony/Lunar colourway, Cirrus headlining, Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Contrast roof - Black, Parallel Parking, Privacy glass, 22'' sparkle silver alloy wheels, Cooled front console, Heated steering wheel, Red painted brake calipers, 'Morzine' trim finisher, Off-Road Pack, Full size spare wheel, HDD Navigation System, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)
