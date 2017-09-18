LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto

Christchurch £47,989 47989.00GBP
Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25663 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY
Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Contrast roof - Black, Privacy glass, 21'' 'Delta Wing' diamond turned alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, Sliding panoramic roof, 'Morzine' trim finisher, Space-saver spare wheel, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Intelligent stop/start system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Auxiliary device connectivity, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Digital radio (DAB), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, High mounted rear stop lamp, Interior mood lighting, LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, Morzine headlining, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Range Rover audio system (380W), Reactive Grounding Response, Rear park distance sensors, Remote power central double locking, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Speed proportional Electric Power Assisted Steering, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Two-zone climate control, Virtual instrument panel (TFT), Daytime running lights, Follow-me-home lighting, Leather steering wheel, Low-level coolant sensor, Terrain Response system, Twin tailpipe exhaust
