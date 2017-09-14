LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto

Exeter £44,995 44995.00GBP
Matford Land Rover
Exeter, EX28EL, Devon
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33135 Engine Size: Ext Color: GOLD
Contrast roof - Black, 22'' sparkle silver alloy wheels, Sliding panoramic roof, Automatic high beam assist, Paint finish: premium metallic, 'Morzine' trim finisher, Space-saver spare wheel, 20'' alloy wheels, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Intelligent stop/start system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Powered electrical tailgate, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, LED tail lamps, Morzine headlining, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Power adjustable steering column, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear park distance sensors, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Speed proportional Electric Power Assisted Steering, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Single point entry, Terrain Response system
