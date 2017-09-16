LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto

£47,995 47995.00GBP
Likes Land Rover
LD30SL, Powys
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27685 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Corris Grey
Leather, Ebony, Privacy glass, 20'' 'Stormer' sparkle silver alloy wheels, Sliding panoramic roof, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast roof - Black, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen
