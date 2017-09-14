LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto

Salisbury £46,989 46989.00GBP
Westover Land Rover Salisbury
Salisbury, SP46EB, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35500 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
Privacy glass, 20'' 'Stormer' sparkle silver alloy wheels, Paddle shift - Noble plated, Paint finish: metallic, Sliding panoramic roof, 'Ebony' premium headlining, 'Morzine' trim finisher, Additional washer bottle, Full size spare wheel, Rear view camera, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Two-zone climate control, Terrain Response system, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Intelligent stop/start system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensor windscreen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Auxiliary device connectivity, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Digital radio (DAB), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, High mounted rear stop lamp, Interior mood lighting, LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, Morzine headlining, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Range Rover audio system (380W), Reactive Grounding Response, Rear park distance sensors, Remote power central double locking, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Speed proportional Electric Power Assisted Steering, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Virtual instrument panel (TFT), Daytime running lights, Follow-me-home lighting, Leather steering wheel, Low-level coolant sensor, Twin tailpipe exhaust
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...