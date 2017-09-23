loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto

£45,000 45000.00GBP

Hatfields Land Rover Hull
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29114 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Causeway Grey

Accessories

Leather, Ebony seats, Ebony/Ivory colourway, Ivory headlining, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Heated rear seats, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), 'Morzine' trim finisher, Daytime running lights, Space-saver spare wheel, 'Say What You See' voice control, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC)

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24094
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    29114 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
