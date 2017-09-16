LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

£47,995 47995.00GBP
Likes Land Rover
LD30SL, Powys
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 46416 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Mariana Black
Leather, Ebony, Automatic headlights, 'Grand Black' lacquer extended wood veneer, Red painted brake calipers, Service Plan, Rear axle locking differential, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic high beam assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Heated seats
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...