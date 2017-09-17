LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 Sdv6 [306] Hse 5Dr Auto [7 Seat] Diesel Estate

£66,844 66844.00GBP
Farnell Land Rover Leeds
LS101AD,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 Sdv6 [306] Hse 5Dr Auto [7 Seat] Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3854 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Red
Heated windscreen, Auto locking differential, Adaptive dynamics, Bluetooth telephone connection, Rear park distance control, Push button starter, Trip computer, Body coloured door mirrors, Diesel particulate filter...
