LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE 5dr Auto [7 seat]

Mayfair £49,297 49297.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Mayfair
Mayfair, W1J8DX, London
United Kingdom

£49,297
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE 5dr Auto [7 seat] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20623 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Fuji White

Meridian Sound System 380W, InControl Secure, Voice Control, Park Distance Control, Privacy Glass, Stop/Start function, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, 7 Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Heated Seats Front, Heated Rear Seats, Driver and Passenger Memory Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Panoramic Roof, Paddleshift, Rear Park Assist, Rear Parking Camera, Veneer

  • Ad ID
    20442
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20623 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
