LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE 5dr Auto [7 seat]

Mayfair £49,297 49297.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Mayfair
Mayfair, W1J8DX, London
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE 5dr Auto [7 seat] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20623 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Fuji White
Meridian Sound System 380W, InControl Secure, Voice Control, Park Distance Control, Privacy Glass, Stop/Start function, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, 7 Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Heated Seats Front, Heated Rear Seats, Driver and Passenger Memory Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Panoramic Roof, Paddleshift, Rear Park Assist, Rear Parking Camera, Veneer
