LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 Sdv6 [306] Hse Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate

Leeds £73,844 73844.00GBP

Farnell Land Rover Guiseley
Leeds, LS208NJ, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£73,844
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 Sdv6 [306] Hse Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2100 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Brown

Accessories

Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, Low Mileage, 1 Owner& Full Service History, Heated windscreen, Auto locking differential, Adaptive dynamics, Bluetooth telephone connection, Rear park distance control, Push button starter, Trip computer, Electric heated,adjustable, folding door mirrors with memory + approach lamp...

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    16155
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2100 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

