LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 Sdv6 [306] Hse Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate

Leeds £73,844 73844.00GBP
Farnell Land Rover Guiseley
Leeds, LS208NJ, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 Sdv6 [306] Hse Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2100 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Brown
Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, Low Mileage, 1 Owner& Full Service History, Heated windscreen, Auto locking differential, Adaptive dynamics, Bluetooth telephone connection, Rear park distance control, Push button starter, Trip computer, Electric heated,adjustable, folding door mirrors with memory + approach lamp...
