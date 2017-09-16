loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £71,995 71995.00GBP

Lookers Land Rover Chelmsford
Chelmsford, CM25PX, Essex
United Kingdom

£71,995
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4255 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: YULONG WHITE

All terrain progress control,Bluetooth telephone connection,Dynamic response,Front parking aid with visual display,HDD Premium navigation including voice control TMC with touch screen and media storage,InControl secure,Mist sensor,Push button starter,Rear park distance control,Speed sensitive power steering,TFT Virtual Instrument Panel,Trip computer,Bluetooth audio streaming,DAB Digital radio,InControl protect,Rear USB port,USBaux input socket,Acoustic windscreen,Adaptive brake lights,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Daytime running lights,Doorquarter lights in toughened plate glass,Electric frontrear windowsone touch operation,Electric heatedadjustable folding door mirrors with memory approach lamp,Follow me home headlights,Front fog lights,Gesture tailgate,Gloss black exterior trim,Headlight washers,Heated rear window,Heated washer jets,Heated windscreen,Illuminated Aluminium Tread Plates with Range Rover lettering,Laminated front side windows,Laminated windscreen,LED rear lamps,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear washwipe,Remote window closing,Roof rack preparation,Twin bright tailpipes,2 way active front head restraints,2 way rear head restraints,Ambient lighting,Automatic air recirculation,Bag hook in luggage compartment,Centre armrest with cubby box,Climate control memory,Courtesy lights,Drivers footrest,Front and rear cupholders,Front door storage bin,Front map lights,Front seat back map pockets,Front stowage pocket,Frontrear passenger grab handles,Glovebo

  • Ad ID
    18520
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4255 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
