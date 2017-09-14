LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

£54,328 54328.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Newcastle
NE158SX,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9860 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Indus Silver
InControl?, Full Leather, Black Roof, Privacy Glass, Alloy Wheels 21", Side Steps, Mudflaps, Climate Control, DAB Radio, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Adaptive Dynamics, Heated Door Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Stop/Start Function, Front Fog Lamps, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Ambience Lighting, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Front Park Distance Control, Rear Parking Camera
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...