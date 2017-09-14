loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

£54,328 54328.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Newcastle
NE158SX,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9860 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Indus Silver

InControl?, Full Leather, Black Roof, Privacy Glass, Alloy Wheels 21", Side Steps, Mudflaps, Climate Control, DAB Radio, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Adaptive Dynamics, Heated Door Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Stop/Start Function, Front Fog Lamps, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Ambience Lighting, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Front Park Distance Control, Rear Parking Camera

  • Ad ID
    17074
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9860 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
