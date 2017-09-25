loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

£65,619 65619.00GBP

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3365 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Premium Aruba

*LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, Electrically Deployable Side Steps, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Powered Tailgate, DAB Radio, Adjustable Door Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Column, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels 21", Automatic Gearbox, Black Roof, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Locking, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Day Running Lights, Driver Convenience, Driver Information, Driver Lumbar Support, Driver and Passenger Memory Seats, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Electric Seats with Memory, Floor Mats, Front Centre Console, Front Fog Lamps, Front Heated Seats, Full Leather, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Rear Seats, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, InControl?, Keyless Entry, Lane Departure Warning, Memory Mirrors, Metallic Paint, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Power Assisted Steering, Power Fold Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Push Button Start, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, iPod/MP3 Connectivity

  • Ad ID
    24881
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3365 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
