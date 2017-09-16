LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic

Exeter £69,995 69995.00GBP
Matford Land Rover
Exeter, EX28EL, Devon
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8412 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY
7 seat configuration, Approved Service Pack (RR Sport), Privacy glass, Rear view camera, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Queue Assist, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic headlights, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detect, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured roof, Contrast roof - Black, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Heated and cooled front seats & heated rear seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Intelligent stop/start system, Lane Departure Warning, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 16-way electric front seats, 360-degree parking aid, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Drive Pack, Driver condition monitor, Front parking aid, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Pro Services, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Secure, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Range Rover audio system (380W), Reactive Grounding Response, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Three-zone climate control, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Single point entry
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...