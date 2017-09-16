LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic

Huddersfield £58,440 58440.00GBP
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18412 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Red
Firenze Red, Leather, Ivory seats, Ebony/Ivory colourway, Ebony headlining, 21'' alloy wheels, 5 seat configuration, Active Cornering Enhancement (ACE), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Queue Assist, Adaptive Dynamics, Air conditioning - front & rear, All-Terrain Progress Control, Automatic headlights, Automatic high beam assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), DualView touch screen, Electric door mirrors, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric memory seats, Electronic air suspension, Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated and cooled front seats & heated rear seats, Heated front windscreen, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Wi-fi connectivity, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Automatic low-light sensing headlights, Bluetooth audio streaming, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital TV receiver, Electrically deployable tow bar, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Heated steering wheel, InControl Apps, Keyless entry, Memory mirrors, On-board television (front), Passive entry/push button start, Rear parking aid, Red painted brake calipers, Sliding panoramic roof, Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Virtual instrument panel (TFT), Voice control, Adjustable seat bolster, Double locking, Leather steering wheel, Park Distance Control - front, Power fold heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Rear axle locking differential, Twin-speed transfer box, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Intelligent stop/start system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Remote central locking, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking
