LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Exeter £61,995 61995.00GBP

Matford Land Rover
Exeter, EX28EL, Devon
United Kingdom

£61,995
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8169 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK

Privacy glass, Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Sliding panoramic roof, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Intelligent stop/start system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Premium HDD Navigation, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, TFT display screen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Digital radio (DAB), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front and rear park distance sensors, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Keyless entry, LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Performance Enhancement, Power adjustable steering column, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Single point entry

  • Ad ID
    18124
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8169 mi
  • Doors
    5
