LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Huddersfield £53,980 53980.00GBP
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11707 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Red
Firenze Red, Leather, Ivory seats, Ebony/Ivory colourway, Ebony headlining, 5 seat configuration, Active Cornering Enhancement (ACE), Adaptive Dynamics, All-Terrain Progress Control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric door mirrors, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric memory seats, Electronic air suspension, Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Perimetric protection (alarm), Privacy glass, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, TFT display screen, Volumetric protection (alarm), Wi-fi connectivity, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 16-way electric front seats, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Ambience lighting, Automatic low-light sensing headlights, Bluetooth audio streaming, Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, HLDF Touchscreen, InControl Apps, Keyless entry, Memory mirrors, Passive entry/push button start, Rear parking aid, Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Two-zone climate control, Voice control, Adjustable seat bolster, Double locking, Hi-line audio system, Leather steering wheel, Park Distance Control - front, Power fold heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Twin-speed transfer box, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Intelligent stop/start system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Remote central locking, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Mist sensing / auto demist, Power adjustable steering column, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Single point entry. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 53,980
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...