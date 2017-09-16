loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Pickering £55,760 55760.00GBP

Hatfields Land Rover Pickering
Pickering, YO187JX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£55,760
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21245 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Mariana Black

Accessories

Leather, Ebony full, 21'' alloy wheels, 5+2 seating, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Satellite navigation system, Wood/leather steering wheel, Digital radio (DAB), Heated front and rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Hi-line audio system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Electric adjustable 3rd row seats, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, Bluetooth audio streaming, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17626
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    21245 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
