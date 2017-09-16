LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Pickering £55,760 55760.00GBP
Hatfields Land Rover Pickering
Pickering, YO187JX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21245 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Mariana Black
Leather, Ebony full, 21'' alloy wheels, 5+2 seating, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Satellite navigation system, Wood/leather steering wheel, Digital radio (DAB), Heated front and rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Hi-line audio system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Electric adjustable 3rd row seats, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, Bluetooth audio streaming, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...