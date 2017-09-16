loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 Sdv6 Autobiography Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate

Bury £46,444 46444.00GBP

Farnell Land Rover Bury
Bury, BL96DJ, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£46,444
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 Sdv6 Autobiography Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38078 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Red

Air Conditioning, Metallic Paint, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, CD Player& USB, Front and rear premium carpet mats, Acoustic windscreen, Trailer stability assist, Adaptive dynamics, Bluetooth telephone connection, Speed limiter, Mist sensor, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen...

  • Ad ID
    21849
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    38078 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
