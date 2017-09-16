LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 Sdv6 Autobiography Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate

Bury £46,444 46444.00GBP
Farnell Land Rover Bury
Bury, BL96DJ, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 Sdv6 Autobiography Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38078 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Red
Air Conditioning, Metallic Paint, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, CD Player& USB, Front and rear premium carpet mats, Acoustic windscreen, Trailer stability assist, Adaptive dynamics, Bluetooth telephone connection, Speed limiter, Mist sensor, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen...
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...