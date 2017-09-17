LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto

Northampton £54,499 54499.00GBP
CarShop Northampton
Northampton, NN39UD, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27500 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
8 Entertainment disp with TV Leather Seats,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,DVD Player,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,CD Player,MP3 Player,Metallic Paint,USB/Auxiliary,Parking Camera,Heated Front Windscreen,Cruise Control,Keyless Entry,Privacy Glass,Automatic Lights,Paddle Shift,Push Button Boot,Start/Stop Button
