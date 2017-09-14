loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto

£50,994 50994.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Stockton
TS183RB,
United Kingdom

£50,994
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23535 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Fuji White

22? Alloys, Panoramic Sliding Glass Roof, Meridean Surround System, Black Roof, Fr & Rr Toughened Glass with Privacy, Rear Parking Camera, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Dynamics, Air Conditioning, Automatic Wipers, Central Locking, Electrically Adjustable Seats with Memory, HDD Navigation System, Perimetirc and Volumetirc Protection, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Automatic Headlamps, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Rear Windows, Cooled/heated front seats & heated rear, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, DAB Radio, Electric Fold Exterior Mirrors, Electric Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Heated Steering Wheel, Immobiliser, Leather Steering Wheel, Multi-Function Steering Wheel

  • Ad ID
    17082
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23535 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
